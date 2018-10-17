Indigenous inquiry expected to hear testimony on violence, human trafficking

Mary Fearon, who runs a program for sex workers at Thrive, will testify at the MMIWG inquiry in St. John's Wednesday. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

The third day of the final hearing of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will continue its focus on sexual violence and human trafficking.

Robyn Bourgeois, an academic and Cree activist, will be testifying today. Her academic research focuses on violence against indigenous women and girls, and the leadership of Indigenous women in confronting that violence.

Bourgeois will be appearing by video conference due to travel issues caused by the weather Tuesday.

Mary Fearon of St. John's will also be testifying. Fearon is the director of the Blue Door Program, a Thrive program that supports young people who want to leave the sex trade and/or sexually exploitative situations.

As well, Lanna Moon Perrin, an Indigenous artist and activist, will also testify.

