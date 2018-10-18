Stigma of sexual exploitation likely to be addressed at Indigenous inquiry

The National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is expected to conclude a round of testimony on the sex trade with an examination of the stigma facing women who work in it.

The inquiry is wrapping up four days of collecting evidence in the third phase of its cross-Canada work.

On Thursday, the commission is expected to hear from Rachel Willan, an Indigenous woman who was put in 53 placements in the foster care and judicial systems during her childhood.

The inquiry describes Willan as campaigning to remove "the stigma attached to sexual exploitation and human trafficking."

Also on Thursday's agenda is Diane Redsky of Winnipeg, who is described as "promoting the growth and development of urban Indigenous peoples particularly the safety, protection and well-being of Indigenous women and girls."

Two witnesses from the Winnipeg Police Service — Chief Danny Smyth and Staff-Sgt. Darryl Ramkissoon — are also expected to present Thursday.

The inquiry has focused on sexual exploitation and human trafficking during its testimony in St. John's, and also examined how police forces have — and have not — worked with Indigenous groups.

