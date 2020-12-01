Mittens the cat's death at hands of accused 'only reasonable explanation,' rules judge

Jody Anderson and Peter Rossiter have been found guilty of killing Mittens the cat in September 2019. (Velda Tapp/Facebook)

A Stephenville judge has found two people from Newfoundland's west coast guilty in the death of Mittens the cat, dismissing inconsistencies in a witness's testimony.

Jody Anderson of Port aux Basques and Peter Rossiter of O'Regan's were convicted in provincial court Tuesday of injuring or endangering an animal. Charges of causing the cat unnecessary suffering were stayed.

"Given the evidence presented at trial, the only reasonable explanation of what happened to the cat is that it was killed by either Mr. Rossiter or Ms. Anderson or both," said Judge Lynn Cole in delivering her decision.

Mittens, under the foster care of Anderson, was killed with an axe Sept. 10, 2019, in Port aux Basques. The following month, police charged Anderson and Rossiter with the cat's death.

In her decision, Cole said there were some inconsistencies in one witness's recounting of what happened on the night Mittens was killed, but said minor inconsistencies are normal in court matters.

A witness testified that Anderson and Rossiter went into a bathroom with an axe, an empty garbage bag and a cat. When they came out, they were carrying something in a bag. The cat was not seen again.

Rallies held for Mittens

Following the cat's disappearance, animal rights groups in the region began vigils and rallies throughout the province that demanded justice for Mittens.

While the evidence around the actual killing of the cat was circumstantial, Cole said, reasonable doubt can exclude any other alternative. And while it was not established which of the two did the killing, said the judge, they both acted in a common purpose.

"They were both a party to the killing of the cat," she said.

Anderson and Rossiter are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 22.

