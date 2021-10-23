Qalipu First Nation members vote in record numbers, re-electing Brendan Mitchell as chief

Brendan Mitchell was re-elected as chief of the Qalipu First Nation for a third term Friday. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Brendan Mitchell has been re-elected for another three-year term as chief of the Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation Band in a record election.

According to a Qalipu press release Friday night, the election had the highest voter turnout to date, with 8,384 members of the band having cast their ballot.

During the week-long election period, the First Nation said just over 20,000 members were eligible to vote. For the first time, the election was held exclusively by phone and online.

The shift to a remote voting system was determined in a referendum during the band's last council election in 2018 to facilitate the voting process for members in remote areas.

Mitchell has been Qalipu chief since 2015.

This year's election also included a referendum on a shift to a four-year term for the council, instead of the present three-year term, which was passed.

The change will come into effect during the next council election in 2024, and then see a new council in office until 2028.

Eight councillors elected

Mitchell won the vote for chief with 3,177 votes, about 38 per cent of the total number of votes cast. First runner-up Peggy White received 2,326 votes, or about 28 per cent.

Other candidates for chief were Odelle Pike and Geoff Sparkes.

The eight ward councillors elected are:

Jasen Benwah, Port au Port

Sharren Dean, Corner Brook (by acclamation)

Calvin Francis, Gander Bay (by acclamation)

Terri Greene, Benoit's Cove

Francis Skeard, Glenwood (by acclamation)

Robert White, Flat Bay

Ivan White, St. George's

Hayward Young, Stephenville

No candidates were nominated for the ward of Exploits which will see a by-election at a later date.

Andrew Barker has been acclaimed as vice-chief for the central region and Jennifer Brake will be vice-chief for the western region.

Mitchell, the vice-chiefs and the councillors will be sworn in after a 30-day appeal period at the end of November.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador