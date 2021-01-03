Police asking for public's help in search for missing woman in Pouch Cove

Police are asking for help from the public in the search for a 56-year-old woman on the northeast Avalon Peninsula Sunday.

Brenda Squires was last seen in Pouch Cove on New Years Eve, and is described as five feet tall and about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long grey winter coat with a fur hood, black pants, black boots and dark tinted eyeglasses with stones on the frames.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, there are concerns for Squires's safety.

Rovers Search and Rescue were not able to comment on the search.

Anyone who may have information related to Squires's whereabouts are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.