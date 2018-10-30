Skip to Main Content
Rumours of rescued missing woman in Victoria 'completely false,' say RCMP
The RCMP tweeted Tuesday morning that the police presence was for traffic surveillance, not a rescue.

Messages were swirling on social media in the Newfoundland community on Monday

CBC News ·
RCMP say they were in Victoria on Monday for traffic surveillance. (CBC)

Rumours about the rescue of a missing woman that were swirling in a Newfoundland community on Monday are just that, say RCMP.

Police said Tuesday morning that officers have received "multiple media inquiries" regarding tips about a supposed RCMP raid in Victoria, Conception Bay North, involving the rescue of a missing woman.

"That information is completely false," RCMP tweeted.

On Monday, there were multiple messages on social media from members of the public who suggested the police were in the community to arrest someone in a missing person case.

The tweet said that officers were in the community on Monday conducting traffic surveillance.

