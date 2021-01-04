Skip to Main Content
16-year-old 'safely located,' say Goose Bay RCMP

Police had issued an advisory Monday morning asking for the public's help.

RCMP say a teenager who was last seen in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on the weekend has been 'safely located.' (David Bell/CBC)

Goose Bay RCMP say they have located a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in the community Saturday evening. 

Police issued a public advisory on Monday morning asking for the public's help, and said they were concerned for the boy's safety.

Police did not provide any other details, only that he had been "safely located."

Because he is a minor, CBC News has removed the boy's name and image to protect his privacy.

