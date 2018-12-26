RNC looking for 34-year-old St. John's man missing since Dec. 22

Miroslav Vukomanovic has been missing since Dec. 22. He was last seen in central St. John's. (Submitted)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for the public's help finding a missing man in St. John's.

Miroslav (Miro) Vukomanovic, 34, was last seen on Dec. 22 on Wexford Street in the city centre. He's described as six feet five inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

Police say he was wearing a dark winter jacket and blue sneakers.

In a release, the RNC said it is concerned about Vukomanovic's well-being, and asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).