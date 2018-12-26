RNC looking for 34-year-old St. John's man missing since Dec. 22
Police are asking for help finding Miroslav Vukomanovic, who was last seen on Wexford Street.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for the public's help finding a missing man in St. John's.
Miroslav (Miro) Vukomanovic, 34, was last seen on Dec. 22 on Wexford Street in the city centre. He's described as six feet five inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.
Police say he was wearing a dark winter jacket and blue sneakers.
In a release, the RNC said it is concerned about Vukomanovic's well-being, and asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).