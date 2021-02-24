2 missing snowmobilers found after Natuashish search

Two missing snowmobilers last seen on Tuesday afternoon heading to Nain have been found.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said one person was found in the Voisey's Bay area. It was not immediately clear if that's where the second person was found.

The RCMP in Natuashish said they got a call at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. It prompted a search with ground search and rescue teams from Nain, Hopedale and Natuashish, along with dozens of people from the communities.

The two young adults set off from Natuashish on one snowmobile.

Police say they are being taken to Nain for medical assessment.