1 of 2 missing snowmobilers found by helicopter crew

One of two snowmobilers who went missing on the Northern Peninsula two days ago has been found.

Const. Guy Boudreau of Deer Lake RCMP told CBC on Sunday afternoon that one of the snowmobilers, a 64-year-old man from Mount Pearl, was spotted by a helicopter crew earlier today.

The aircraft picked him up and he appeared to be in good condition.

Boudreau said the man was taken to hospital in Corner Brook as a precaution.

A 68-year-old man from Corner Brook is still unaccounted for.

The pair were reported missing around 4:30 Friday afternoon, when they became separated from the group they were riding with between Jackson's Arm and Harbour Deep on the Northern Peninsula.

Air and ground searches for the missing snowmobiler continue.

