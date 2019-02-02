Search underway for missing snowmobilers on Northern Peninsula

Two snowmobilers in their 60s have been missing on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula since Friday afternoon.

Deer Lake RCMP say the men were reported missing around 4:30 p.m. Friday after becoming separated from the group they were riding with, between Jackson's Arm and Harbour Deep. The men are 64 and 68 years old. One is from Corner Brook and the other is from Mount Pearl.

A Cormorant helicopter from the Joint Rescue Command Centre was sent from Gander on Friday, but the search had to stop because of poor weather and darkness.

The helicopter, RCMP officers and search-and-rescue volunteers on snowmobiles continued searching today, but the police say bad weather and poor visibility have hampered efforts.

