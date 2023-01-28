Content
Nfld. & Labrador

Missing snowmobilers found safely in northern Labrador

Two snowmobilers have been found safely after being reported missing along Labrador's isolated northern coast on Friday.

RCMP tweeted Saturday that man and woman had been found

A map showing the linear distance between North West River and Rigolet in Labrador.
A man and a woman have been found safely after going missing on their snowmobile while travelling from North West River to Rigolet. (Google Maps)

The RCMP said in a tweet Saturday morning that the pair had been found.

Police issued a press release Friday afternoon, which said that a man and a woman left North West River on Wednesday afternoon, riding together on one snowmobile heading to Rigolet, the southernmost community in Nunatsiavut, the Inuit region of Labrador.

The RCMP said they hadn't reached their destination by Friday morning.

The distance is about 130 kilometres in a straight line if the ice is thick enough to travel over Lake Melville, but would be longer if it involved travelling over land.

