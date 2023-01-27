Search teams looking for 2 missing snowmobilers in northern Labrador

Search and rescue teams are looking for two snowmobilers who are missing along Labrador's isolated northern coast.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, RCMP say the pair — a man and a woman — were travelling from North West River in central Labrador to Rigolet, the southernmost community in Nunatsiavut, the Inuit region of Labrador.

The distance is about 130 kilometres in a straight line if the ice is thick enough to travel over Lake Melville but would be longer if it involved travelling over land.

Police say the pair left North West River on Wednesday afternoon, riding together on one snowmobile.

They had not reached their destination by Friday morning, said police.

Search and rescue teams from Sheshatshiu and Rigolet are among those looking for the missing pair.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador