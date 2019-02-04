Rescued snowmobiler recovering, search ongoing for 2nd missing man

One of the snowmobilers who went missing on the Northern Peninsula this weekend is recovering in hospital, while the search continues for the second missing man.

Stan Rice, 64, from Mount Pearl, was located by a search crew in a helicopter on Sunday and taken to hospital in Corner Brook, says his wife.

"He's very emotional," Ruth Rice told CBC's St. John's Morning Show. "He wants to get out of that bed and go with the rest of his buddies to find [his friend]."

Everybody is doing everything they can and we're really hoping for a positive outcome today. - Cpl. Elizabeth Lodge

Rice was one of a group of five snowmobilers out riding between Jackson's Arm and Harbour Deep on the Northern Peninsula.

"Those are places that those boys Ski-Doo a lot. They know their trails, they know the area, they're good five buddies, they stick together," said Ruth Rice.

On Friday afternoon, Rice and another man were reported missing from their group.

RCMP confirm the search efforts for the 68-year-old man are continuing Monday.

Those search efforts include RCMP, fire and emergency services, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, and friends of the missing man.

'Really hoping for a positive outcome'

"It's been a few long days here and we're pushing forward," said Cpl. Elizabeth Lodge, with the Deer Lake RCMP detachment. "This is an active search and we're really pushing to find him today and it's, everybody is doing everything they can and we're really hoping for a positive outcome today."

Lodge said a Cormorant helicopter remained in the air searching overnight into Monday, and a Universal Helicopter and Provincial Airlines 6 Wing were getting in the air early Monday morning.

The various search teams were all geared up and ready to go before sunrise Monday.

Conditions can change rapidly in the area though, Lodge said, and back-country conditions can be very different from conditions in Jackson's Arm.

"Hearing stories yesterday from locals saying that in a matter of minutes you can not see the person in front of you, and those conditions can change very rapidly," she said. "Our crews that were in yesterday had some areas where they had to stop with zero visibility, so it's been challenging."

But Lodge said the men are experienced snowmobilers who have survival skills and know what to do if they get lost, adding that Rice was able to provide them with the GPS tracker co-ordinates of his snowmobile, as well as the rough location where he and his friend were separated.

Crews are hopeful that information will help narrow down their search area.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador