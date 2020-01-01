Missing snowmobiler's body found near Hopedale

The body of a missing snowmobiler was found near Hopedale Tuesday, police say.

The RCMP said officers received a call around 10 a.m. concerning the 39-year-old woman after she was last seen heading out onto the sea ice on her snowmobile.

Police and search and rescue crews found the woman's body on the ice Tuesday afternoon about 4.5 kilometres outside Hopedale.

The snowmobile was partially submerged in the ice.

The woman's death is the third fatal incident involving a snowmobile or ATV in Newfoundland and Labrador in the past week.

Joshua Wilcox, 10, drowned in Clarenville on Christmas Day when the side-by-side he was travelling in went through the ice.

On Sunday, police recovered the body of a 36-year-old snowmobiler who went through the ice on a pond near Grand Falls-Windsor.

