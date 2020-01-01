Skip to Main Content
Missing snowmobiler's body found near Hopedale
Missing snowmobiler's body found near Hopedale

Police found the 39-year-old woman's body on the sea ice Tuesday afternoon, about 4.5 kilometres outside Hopedale.

3rd fatal incident involving snowmobile or ATV in a week

The RCMP says a 39-year-old woman's body was found on sea ice near Hopedale Tuesday after she went missing on her snowmobile. (CBC)

The body of a missing snowmobiler was found near Hopedale Tuesday, police say.

The RCMP said officers received a call around 10 a.m. concerning the 39-year-old woman after she was last seen heading out onto the sea ice on her snowmobile.

Police and search and rescue crews found the woman's body on the ice Tuesday afternoon about 4.5 kilometres outside Hopedale.

The snowmobile was partially submerged in the ice. 

The woman's death is the third fatal incident involving a snowmobile or ATV in Newfoundland and Labrador in the past week. 

Joshua Wilcox, 10, drowned in Clarenville on Christmas Day when the side-by-side he was travelling in went through the ice.

On Sunday, police recovered the body of a 36-year-old snowmobiler who went through the ice on a pond near Grand Falls-Windsor. 

