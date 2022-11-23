Missing snowmobiler dies after rescue from Newfoundland woods

A 43-year-old man has died after going missing in the western Newfoundland backcountry.

The man was snowmobiling Monday night in an area known as Camp 38 Road, between Stephenville and Gallants, when he disappeared.

Police say he had been missing for hours when the group he was with found his snowmobile overturned on a trail and footprints in the snow.

They couldn't find him, and someone reported him missing to the Bay St. George RCMP around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The RCMP did not say what the cause of death was but said the man was not properly dressed for the conditions.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and ground search and rescue teams from Stephenville began looking for the man, found him and airlifted him out of the woods.

They took him to the hospital in Corner Brook, where he died Tuesday afternoon.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador