Missing snowmobiler, 68, dies after rescue on Northern Peninsula

A missing snowmobiler found Monday afternoon after a days-long search on the Northern Peninsula has died, RCMP confirm.

The 68-year-old and another snowmobiler were separated from their party of five late Friday afternoon, prompting search crews to scour the area between Jackson's Arm and Harbour Deep.

On Monday afternoon, a search helicopter found the man alive in a forested area and transported him to hospital in Corner Brook.

But later that day, the man died.

The other snowmobiler, Stan Rice, 64, was found on Sunday afternoon and is recovering in hospital in Corner Brook.

Both men were riding in the popular back country area with three other friends, all of whom are experienced snowmobilers, said Ruth Rice, Stan Rice's wife.

RCMP, ground search teams, and air crews were all dispatched to help with the search.

