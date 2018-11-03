Missing RNC police dog located unharmed in Paradise

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary service dog that went missing while searching for a suspect has been found unharmed, police said Saturday.

And the dog's colleague, police service dog Gunner, seems to have a hand a hand — or paw — in his safe return.

Edge, an RNC police dog, was called to a search for a suspect just after 4 p.m. in Paradise on Friday. The black German shepherd was released by his handler to chase after the suspect, Chad Quilty.

Quilty fled the scene and neither the suspect nor the dog could be located.

The RNC released a public statement Friday evening, urging people to keep an eye out and to keep their distance.

Quilty was apprehended around 3 a.m. Saturday in Holyrood by the RNC and RCMP.

Edge was found later Saturday morning, police said, in the same area he had been released, unharmed and "in good spirits."

RNC <a href="https://twitter.com/ChiefJoeBoland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChiefJoeBoland</a> was at the command post early this morning and one of the first to welcome Edge when he was located. 🐾 <a href="https://t.co/1vU1oJyyz5">pic.twitter.com/1vU1oJyyz5</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

A spokesperson for the RNC said both human police officers and their canine counterparts helped with the search for Edge.

Police service dog Gunner played a big part in finding Edge on Saturday morning, Const. Geoff Higdon said on Twiter.

<a href="https://twitter.com/RNC_PoliceNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RNC_PoliceNL</a> PDS Edge with his handler Cst. Kevin Morgan. The support received was amazing. Thank you! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/together?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#together</a> <a href="https://t.co/QRcBRC03vI">pic.twitter.com/QRcBRC03vI</a> —@ChiefJoeBoland

After his big night out, police said Edge will enjoy a much-deserved day off from duty.

