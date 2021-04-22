Search underway for person reported in the ocean near Flatrock

A search and rescue effort from air, sea and land is set to ramp back up Thursday morning around Flatrock, after reports of a person going into the water in the area the night before.

A helicopter from 103 Search and Rescue Squadron in Gander, a Canadian Coast Guard ship from St. John's as well as Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers spent Wednesday night searching the area, after police were alerted to the missing person.

Officers arrived in the Flatrock area around 8:15 p.m., according to an RNC report, with the Cormorant helicopter arriving shortly afterward. They scoured the coastline and waters, at times using flares to illuminate the area.

Just after 2 a.m., police announced on Twitter they had scaled back their search efforts, focused on the water and shoreline, until daylight.

At dawn, police said they and other first responders would continue searching. No information has been released about the person's identity.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador