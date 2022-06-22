Search underway for missing 80-year-old salmon angler near Cormack
The RCMP says a search is underway for an 80-year-old man from Deer Lake who was last seen leaving his home Tuesday afternoon.
Clarence Robbins is said to have left home alone Tuesday afternoon
Clarence Robbins was reported to have left his western Newfoundland home in a vehicle to go fishing for salmon and hadn't returned, the force said in a statement.
The police were notified around 1 a.m. NT Wednesday.
Robbins had been travelling alone.
Police say his unoccupied vehicle was located on a dirt road near a salmon fishing area outside Cormack earlier on Wednesday.
Ground searches involving Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue and aerial searches by Government Air Services are continuing.
Police are asking anyone with information on Robbins to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173.