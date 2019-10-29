Search continues for Bridgeport man missing since May

Police are continuing their search for Andy Canning of Bridgeport, on New World Island, who went missing in May.

On October 21, Twillingate RCMP officers and RCMP air services searched New World Island and Twillingate for Canning, 70, who went missing after leaving his Bridgeport home. The area along Route 340 between the two communities was also searched, police said in a media release.

Canning — who was last seen in Valley Pond, about six kilometres away from Bridgeport, at 7:30 p.m. on May 28 — has never been found.

Canning's family said in June that they believe he took his usual walk that day, which would normally have taken him through nearby communities. When he missed a regular nightly phone call with his 94-year-old mother, his family was alerted to his disappearance.

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, his family said, but Canning's siblings previously told CBC News that he was taking medication and there were no changes in his behaviour leading up to his disappearance.

His family said he was wearing a Montreal Canadiens hat and a black outfit when he left his home on May 28.

This security camera footage is the last image of Andy Canning taken before his disappearance, according to his family. (Missing Person:Andrew Canning/Facebook)

Twillingate RCMP encouraged members of the public who saw Canning in the hours leading up to his disappearance, or who may have any information that could help with the search for the missing man, to contact them at 709-884-2811 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador