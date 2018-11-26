Precious family items stolen but found in an alley, with help from a tailor shop owner

A woman in St. John's likens her recent situation of someone stealing a surprise Christmas package off her front step to a movie — complete with a chance encounter with an acquaintance on a dark and snowy night, ultimately leading to a happy ending.

"[I was] weeping like a baby," says Megan Marshall.

Those were tears of happiness, a dramatic turn from just hours earlier when Marshall thought some family items were gone for good.

It started when Marshall's neighbour knocked on her door last Friday, with a ripped — and empty — box addressed to Marshall, sent from her father. The neighbour found part of the box in her yard.

Panicked, Marshall called her dad to find out what he had sent her.

"He proceeded to tell me that it was irreplaceable family mementos and photos ... 8x10 photographs of me as an infant and various family members who have long since passed away, like holding me when I was a baby," Marshall told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Marshall thought she would never see these family items again. (Megan Marshall/Facebook)

The package — which was meant as a surprise Christmas present for Marshall — also included a poster the band her grandfather played in 1933.

"I hung up the phone because I felt, like ill about it. I just couldn't believe what he was saying as he was rhyming off these things," she said.

Searching in the snow

Marshall started walking around her neighbourhood. She does not want to explicitly identify it, but said it's between the western and central area of St. John's.

She was close to wrapping up, when she saw Mike Silver, the owner of Tony's Tailor Shop on Freshwater Road. He noticed Marshall, a regular customer, was upset, so she told him what happened.

A box containing irreplaceable photographs and other items of sentimental value were snatched right from her front door. However, Megan Marshall wasn't willing to give them up that easily! 6:44

"He said, 'You know, the alley behind my store is a known spot for where people dump stuff ... Let's go take a peek,'" Marshall recalled.

She thought it was a long shot, and a cold one at that.

"We were literally on our hands and knees in the snow, brushing snow off garbage and old dead leaves," Marshall said.

"Then suddenly this guy Mike is holding a picture of me as a baby with my dad. And then we just kept brushing the snow and it was all there. It was just all right there."

Cue the happy tears.

"My reaction, it was like a movie. It was snowing and, you know, two relative strangers uncovering [these items]," Marshall said.

Still on the hunt

While she got all of the photographs back, there are still three things still missing: vintage sunglasses, a camera, and a DVD of a Bruce Springsteen concert that her parents attended.

Marshall said she is keeping an eye on trading and classified ads on social media in the hopes of finding the outstanding items, but already feels like she scored a win.

"I'm great. It's a funny thing, right?" she said.

Discover more audio from the St. John's Morning Show