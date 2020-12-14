RCMP locate Ontario family of 3 reported missing in N.L.

A family of three travelling to central Newfoundland from Ontario, who the RCMP said hadn't been heard from in days, have been safely located, police confirmed Monday night.

A 35-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and their 9-year-old child were considered missing, according to a media release earlier Monday evening.

Police had asked the public to report any sightings of the family or their pickup truck.

They were last seen in Corner Brook in the early hours of Dec. 9, prompting police to appeal for witnesses.

Police say relatives of the family did not hear from them for days, and were concerned for their well-being.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said the family were made aware of Monday's news release and they in turn contacted police through their Facebook post, saying it was a false alarm and the family was safe.

A patrol officer was sent to the family's location in central Newfoundland and confirmed that information, the spokesperson said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador