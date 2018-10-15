Missing and murdered Indigenous women inquiry starts in St. John's

Sexual exploitation, human trafficking and sexual violence are set to be explored as the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls begins four days of a hearings in St. John's on Monday.

The national inquiry and truth gathering process starts its final Knowledge Keeper, Expert and Institutional Hearing, which will happen from Oct. 15-18. 0:00

Nine people will testify at the hearing, which is open to the public, at the Sheraton Hotel.

First to take the stand is Tina Chalk, a veteran of the Ontario Provincial Police force who has been a lead investigator in many sexual assault, missing persons and human trafficking cases.

The inquiry involves three parts. The first focuses on hearing from families and survivors, and the second on institutions. The St. John's hearing is part of its third effort, to gather testimony from experts and officials, including those from government, law, academia and the community.

