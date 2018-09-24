Body of missing Mount Pearl man found, death not suspicious, says RNC

A Mount Pearl man who had been missing since mid-August has been found dead.

Gerald Anthony, 60, was last seen leaving his home that he shared with his sister on Smallwood Drive on the evening of Aug. 13.

A family member posted the update in a Facebook group that was dedicated to searching for Anthony.

"The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for all their help and support over the last seven weeks," reads the message.

The circumstances around Anthony's death are not believed to be suspicious, according to a media release issued by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police said his remains were located Friday, Sept. 21 in a wooded area in Mount Pearl.

When contacted by CBC News on Monday afternoon, Anthony's brother, Ken, declined an interview, saying the family was not prepared to speak at this time.

He did thank the media and police for helping to get the word out in the weeks when Anthony was missing.

A group of 30 people had come together on Aug. 20 to search Mount Pearl's walking trails, where Anthony was known to go for a stroll.

His siblings had previously spoke of Anthony as easygoing, a good mechanic, and with a small circle of friends.