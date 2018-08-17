Siblings issue emotional plea in hopes of finding missing Mount Pearl man

The siblings of a missing Mount Pearl man broke down several times talking about their brother who was last seen Sunday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking anyone who might know where Gerald Anthony is or any other information related to his whereabouts to get in touch.

"Our goal is to get the word out … we just want to get him home, give him a hug, tell him we love him," said Ken Anthony, who is Gerald's brother, choking back tears.

Gerald, 60, was last seen at his home on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl. He is described as 5'8", 130 pounds with short hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, brown shoes and a black T-shirt.

Ken Anthony gets emotional talking about his very 'easygoing' brother. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

He lives with his sister, Bonnie, who recalled the last interaction she had with Gerald.

"He had a snack, went in his room, I went to my room, I heard him say goodnight to our cat, Tom, and he walked out the door. I heard him just say, 'What way am I going to go? Where am I going to go?' He was talking about going for a walk that evening.… He stood on the step and I never saw him after," Bonnie told CBC News.

"[His walks] are not an everyday occurrence but it's not an unusual thing for him to do. It's just that he always comes home."

Health concerns

Both Bonnie and Ken are quick to say that neither of them are doctors, and their brother has not been officially diagnosed with any health conditions, but they're concerned about Gerald's health.

"I'm fearful that he has an underlying health condition, undiagnosed," said Bonnie, who believes it's been at least 14 years since her brother has seen a doctor.

She said he has had incidents where he has become weak very fast.

"He may be out there just passed out. He could be fine, but we just need to know and we want to get him home," said Bonnie, fighting tears.

Bonnie Anthony says she is worried about her brother's health. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Police are asking people in the Smallwood Drive area to check their property, and any CCTV footage from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., as Gerald is known to use nearby trails.

Ken describes his brother as easygoing, a good mechanic, with a small circle of friends.

He hopes Gerald hears or reads about their pleas, or any of his friends, or even a stranger who may have seen him.

"Just give us a call and whatever it is we gotta work through, we will," said Ken.

With files from Kate McGillivray