Missing cash forces Corner Brook volunteer group on hiatus, as police investigate

A volunteer-driven organization in Corner Brook is now on an indefinite hiatus, as police investigate the disappearance of a large chunk of its operating money.

After a "substantial sum of money" was discovered missing in late October, the board of directors of the city's Downtown Business Association suspended its operations, and phoned the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

"When something like this happens, it feels like your legs are cut out from under you," said Robby Ash, who sits on the board.

Ash said "individuals" with the association have been suspended, but would not identify anyone or disclose exactly how much cash is missing, citing the ongoing RNC investigation.

The RNC confirmed it is investigating, but declined to elaborate further.

The people remaining with the organization have changed passwords, account information, and the locks on its office doors.

"I hope what the public realizes is that immediately, as soon as this information came to light, the board of directors did the responsible thing and immediately took steps to protect what it was that we had left," said Ash.

Volunteers in 'chaos'

The association is made up of a volunteer board of directors, as well as one paid employee, who work together to promote businesses in the downtown and carry out beautification projects.

Now, all that work has come to a halt.

"Because we're in … somewhat of a state of chaos right now, we've suspended the activities of the board," Ash said.

The majority of the organization's funds come from a levy imposed on businesses in the downtown and collected by the City of Corner Brook. The association has asked the city to waive that fee for the upcoming year due to the situation.

Corner Brook's mayor — the former chair of the business association — said the city is trying to support the group however it can.

"It definitely is concerning, and I do hope this gets resolved," Jim Parsons said.

Ash said the incident is disheartening to people who donate their time and efforts to make their downtown a better place.

"The people who are involved are dedicated," he said.

"This is, hopefully, just a bump in the road. And once we get past this, we will take steps to move forward and continue what we've always done: promoting the downtown business area of Corner Brook."

