Family of Stephenville man missing since September seeking closure

The RCMP released this photo of Tyler Hennessey on March 17. (RCMP)

The family of a Stephenville man who's been missing for more than six months is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Tyler Hennessey, 30, was last seen on Sept. 28. The car he'd been driving, a 2005 gold-coloured Chevrolet Cavalier, was found on Oct. 1 on a dirt road near the community of Marche's Point on Newfoundland's Port au Port Peninsula.

"I believe someone has killed my brother," said Lisa Hennessey in an interview with CBC News. "He got in with the wrong crowd.… In my own point of view, I say that's what's probably caused his disappearance."

The RCMP say its investigation is still open and active. Cpl. Graham Dawe of the force's western major crimes unit said police have conducted nearly 60 interviews. It's unusual but not unheard of for a person to go missing without a trace for six months, he said.

Lisa Hennessey is pictured with her brother, Tyler, at his college graduation in 2014. (Submitted by Lisa Hennessey)

Missing a brother

Lisa Hennessey and her younger brother were 19 years apart in age, but she said that the two were close.

"Before he'd leave, he always kissed me on the cheek, and he'd say, 'I love you, Sissy.' And I miss that," said Hennessey.

The day he was last seen, Hennessey said her brother visited their mother and told her he'd be back to see her that evening, but he never returned, something that immediately caused concern because it was out of character for him.

Hennessey said she doesn't believe her brother took his own life because she believes he wouldn't want to hurt their mother.

She said her brother struggled with drug addiction and had applied to get treatment before he went missing.

Hennessey said she believes his substance use and his disappearance are linked.

"His addiction is probably the reason why my brother disappeared and he's not coming home," she said.

The RCMP say a thorough ground and aerial search last fall in the area where Tyler Hennessey's car was found did not turn up anything to indicate what happened to the missing man. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

Discovery of car yields no clues

Dawe said a thorough ground and aerial search was conducted last fall in the area where Tyler Hennessey's abandoned car was located but nothing was found to indicate what happened to the missing man.

Dawe said that leaves police to rely on tips from the public as they continues their investigation.

"The area where he was last seen and where his car was found was, is very rugged terrain. And if somebody was there, they would be very difficult to find," said Dawe.

Lisa Hennessey believes her brother's body could be anywhere from Marche's Point to Cape St. George on the Port au Port Peninsula, a large area of land.

"They did do searches out around that way. Everything just came up empty-handed. I just have a feeling that he's buried somewhere and is out there," said Hennessey.

Tyler Hennessey, pictured in a photo that's a few years old, was last seen on Sept. 28. (Hennessey Tyler/Facebook)

Painful wait

Hennessey said the months since her brother's disappearance have been very hard, and the six-month mark last week was a particularly rough day.

The family has given up hope that Tyler will be found alive, she said, but they'd just like to find closure in bringing him home and giving him a proper burial.

Hennessey hopes someone will come forward with information that will lead to the discovery of his remains.

She said she believes people are scared to get involved, so she's hoping someone will anonymously report anything that they might know that could help.

"What we're asking now is for someone to please speak out and help us bring my brother home to me and my mother," said Hennessey. "It would mean the world for us to finally bring that boy home."

Tyler Hennessey and his mother, Sharon, are pictured at his Grade 12 graduation in 2010. (Submitted by Lisa Hennessey)

Dawe said people shouldn't dismiss even a very small piece of information.

"They may not realize how important a little piece of information is but, when it's part of, a small part in the big puzzle, it can help," said Dawe.

Anyone with information or security video that could help locate Tyler Hennessey is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or call the RCMP's major crimes unit at 709-637-4420.

