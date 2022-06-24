Missing Deer Lake angler, 80, found

RCMP said an 80-year-old Deer Lake man who had gone missing was located and brought for medical attention Thursday.

Clarence Robbins was reported missing on Tuesday, after failing to return home after going salmon fishing.

Robbins's vehicle was later located on a dirt road near a salmon fishing area outside Cormack.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said they were very pleased to have found Robbins, who was alone in the woods for two days.

There was no immediate update on his condition.

Deer Lake search and rescue and Government Air Services took part in search efforts.