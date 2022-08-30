Police continue search for missing St. John's man Joshua Nolan

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is still searching for a man who was last seen three weeks ago in the east end of St. John's.

The RNC issued a press release on Aug. 16 that said Joshua Nolan, 25, was last seen Aug. 10 around 8:50 a.m. in the area of Military Road.

However, a subsequent release asked the public to check security or dashcam video in the area of Wadland Crescent and Torbay Road, from 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 8 onward. Residents were also asked to check their sheds.

Posters of the missing man have been plastered around St. John's, urging anyone with information to speak with police.

Nolan is described as six-foot-one with a slender build, sandy-coloured hair and blue-green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a distinctive grey and red hoodie with a spider on the front.

