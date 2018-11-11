Man missing in Terra Nova area after vehicle went in river

A man is missing in the Terra Nova area after his vehicle went into a river, according to police.

He was travelling with three other men on a hunting road near Lake St. John, west of Terra Nova National Park and north of the Bay du Nord Wilderness reserve, said RCMP Sgt. Dexter Gillard.

"Three males escaped the vehicle and one person is unaccounted for," he said.

"We're trying to get resources in there right now to locate that subject before it gets dark."

The four men were travelling on a hunting road in the Lake St. John area when their vehicle went into the river. (Google Maps)

Gillard said it happened some time Saturday evening, but that it wasn't reported until around 4 a.m. Sunday, after the men didn't return home and people went looking for them.

Two of the men were taken to hospital, he said, though mostly "as a precautionary measure."

"I think they were wet and it was cold, it was snowing, and they were [there] overnight."

The third man, he said, is okay.

A ground search and rescue team is on scene, he said.

Gillard said the exact location of the men and the reasons why their vehicle went in the river were unclear when he spoke to CBC News, as the cell reception with crews at the scene was limited.

