N.L. search and rescue awaits direction from RCMP in search for missing Gander man
Brandon Tucker, 29, was last seen on July 8
Search and rescue operators say they're awaiting further direction from the RCMP regarding search efforts for 29-year-old Brandon Tucker.
Tucker was last seen on a trail in the Gander area on July 8.
Roger Goobie, executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association, told CBC News on Wednesday that crews from Gander, Bonavista and Grand Falls-Windsor have conducted numerous searches for the missing man, exhausting all resources.
The latest search ran from about 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, with a group of nearly 35 volunteers.
Now, the organization is awaiting further direction from local authorities. CBC News has reached out to the RCMP for further information, but has yet to receive a response.
In an interview earlier this week, Tucker's partner, Travis Gleason, said he has reason to believe the man "is not in a great frame of mind," and that there is concern for his mental wellbeing.
"We're devastated, we're terrified, we're heartbroken," said Gleason. "We just want him home."
Tucker was last seen wearing black jeans and sneakers, and a dark-coloured shirt.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?