N.L. search and rescue awaits direction from RCMP in search for missing Gander man

Brandon Tucker, seen here at work as a personal care attendant, was last seen on the morning of July 8 in Gander. (Family of Brandon Tucker)

Search and rescue operators say they're awaiting further direction from the RCMP regarding search efforts for 29-year-old Brandon Tucker.

Tucker was last seen on a trail in the Gander area on July 8.

Roger Goobie, executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association, told CBC News on Wednesday that crews from Gander, Bonavista and Grand Falls-Windsor have conducted numerous searches for the missing man, exhausting all resources.

The latest search ran from about 4 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, with a group of nearly 35 volunteers.

Now, the organization is awaiting further direction from local authorities. CBC News has reached out to the RCMP for further information, but has yet to receive a response.

In an interview earlier this week, Tucker's partner, Travis Gleason, said he has reason to worry about Tucker's mental health.

In an interview earlier this week, Tucker's partner, Travis Gleason, said he has reason to believe the man "is not in a great frame of mind," and that there is concern for his mental wellbeing.

"We're devastated, we're terrified, we're heartbroken," said Gleason. "We just want him home."

Tucker was last seen wearing black jeans and sneakers, and a dark-coloured shirt.

