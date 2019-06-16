Skip to Main Content
Missing RNC firearm magazine found by member of the public, police say
Nfld. & Labrador

Missing RNC firearm magazine found by member of the public, police say

The magazine fell out of an officer's belt as he was chasing a suspect in the Wedgewood Park area.

Magazine was lost during a police dog search for a break and entry suspect

CBC News ·
Police say a missing firearm magazine was found by a member of the public on Saturday. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

A missing firearm magazine belonging to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was found by a member of the public, police say.

The magazine contained twelve .40 caliber rounds.

The magazine went missing while police tracked a break and enter suspect through rough terrain in the Wedgewood park area overnight Wednesday. It fell out of an officer's belt.

A magazine like this one fell out of an officer's belt when he was chasing a suspect through rough terrain overnight Wednesday. (Submitted)

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police got a call from a man saying he'd found it, according to a release sent Saturday night by the RNC.

An RNC officer picked it up, and confirmed it was the missing firearm piece.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories