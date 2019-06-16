Missing RNC firearm magazine found by member of the public, police say
The magazine fell out of an officer's belt as he was chasing a suspect in the Wedgewood Park area.
Magazine was lost during a police dog search for a break and entry suspect
A missing firearm magazine belonging to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was found by a member of the public, police say.
The magazine contained twelve .40 caliber rounds.
The magazine went missing while police tracked a break and enter suspect through rough terrain in the Wedgewood park area overnight Wednesday. It fell out of an officer's belt.
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police got a call from a man saying he'd found it, according to a release sent Saturday night by the RNC.
An RNC officer picked it up, and confirmed it was the missing firearm piece.