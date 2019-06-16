Missing RNC firearm magazine found by member of the public, police say

A missing firearm magazine belonging to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was found by a member of the public, police say.

The magazine contained twelve .40 caliber rounds.

The magazine went missing while police tracked a break and enter suspect through rough terrain in the Wedgewood park area overnight Wednesday. It fell out of an officer's belt.

A magazine like this one fell out of an officer's belt when he was chasing a suspect through rough terrain overnight Wednesday. (Submitted)

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police got a call from a man saying he'd found it, according to a release sent Saturday night by the RNC.

An RNC officer picked it up, and confirmed it was the missing firearm piece.

