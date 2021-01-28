Missing lynx: Salmonier Nature Park recovers big cat after a week on the run

The apprehended lynx. The animal had been missing for over a week. (Department of Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture)

A lynx that had been on the lam from Salmonier Nature Park was safely found Thursday morning, and everyone — including his enclosure mate — is happy for his return after more than a week in the wilderness.

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture said Thursday that the missing lynx had been recovered thanks to staff, with help from Paddy's Pond conservation officers.

Chris Baldwin, maanager of Salmonier Nature Park, said that the lynx had initially escaped the enclosure after a windstorm uprooted a tree, which provided the animal with an escape route.

"There's actually two in there, and the other remained," said Baldwin, "but the second one felt that it needed to get out and have a little explore around."

The fugitive lynx had been on the run for more than a week, but the recent winter storm had made it difficult for staff from Salmonier and local conservation officers to track the animal down.

Not your average missing cat

Lynx, which Baldwin said are typically shy animals, are a little more than twice the size of a housecat, with large paws and a short, stubby body and long legs.

Many residents who took up the search remarked that the lynx was tough enough to spot in its enclosure.

"Lynx, of course, are very, very elusive animals anyways," Baldwin told the St. John's Morning Show.

"And they're very shy, so it's a bit difficult to find them."

Baldwin and his team had asked the public to be on the lookout, and to let them know if the lynx, or its distinctive tracks, had been spotted.

While the lynx posed little risk to residents and pets, Baldwin said that they are still wild animals, and encouraged individuals to keep their distance.

"Even though it was an animal that was in captivity at the park, they still act much like a wild animal," said Baldwin.

"The advice for any animal of course is to make sure you take precautions, particularly for pets and for unattended children."

Now back safely in its enclosure, residents will again be able to try their hand spotting the lynx within the grounds of the park.

