Missing Labrador man found dead near Sheshatshiu

RCMP say a missing 22-year-old Labrador man was found dead in a wooded area near Sheshatshiu on Monday. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

A 22-year-old Labrador man who was reported missing last week has been found dead near Sheshatshiu.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the man, who was reported missing on Friday, was found in a wooded area near Sheshatshiu by local searchers late Monday afternoon.

Police say the death is under investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.