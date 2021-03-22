Missing Labrador man found dead near Sheshatshiu
According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the man, who was reported missing on Friday, was found in a wooded area near Sheshatshiu by local searchers late Monday afternoon.
Police say the death is under investigation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged.