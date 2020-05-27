Search continues for 4th missing fisherman near St. Lawrence

The CCGS Ann Harvey is one of several vessels involved in search and rescue efforts to find a fourth fisherman missing in the waters near St. Lawrence. (Submitted by Janet Kelly)

The search for a fourth fisherman missing off the coast of St. Lawrence continued Wednesday morning, after weather conditions forced planes to call off the aerial portion of the search Tuesday evening.

A Canadian Coast Guard vessel did continue searching into the night.

The man is one of four who went missing in the mouth of Placentia Bay off the southeast coast of Newfoundland sometime overnight Sunday into Monday.

The crew left from St. Lawrence just after midnight Monday morning to fish crab, but did not arrive back at the dock that night.

Search and rescue crews recovered three bodies over Tuesday morning. None of them were wearing life-jackets.

Three of the four men were part of the same family — a father, son and nephew. The other missing man is a family friend.

Two of them were also part of the community's volunteer fire department.

Search continued through the night

While the weather — which included zero visibility — did mean a reduced search, CCG Supt. Harvey Vardy said conditions were favourable earlier Tuesday, and there is no indication weather was a factor in what happened to the fishermen.

Search efforts Tuesday focused on an area of ocean near St. Lawrence. (CBC )

Search and rescue efforts include multiple coast guard vessels, and aircraft from the Department of National Defence and Provincial Airlines, along with coast guard auxiliary members and volunteer vessels from the area.

During the search Tuesday, crews found debris in the water, and according to Maritime Rescue Sub Centre Supervisor Mark Gould, that could indicate whatever happened, happened quickly.

The Canadian Coast Guard said updates will come through Wednesday as new information comes to light.