Car found in ocean matches description of one driven by missing Eastport man

A blue Ford Focus found submerged in the ocean matches the description of the car Gordon Squire, 44, is believed to have been driving when he was last seen.

Squire, who is from Eastport, was reported missing Wednesday evening.

The RCMP say there is a concern for his safety.

Squire is believed to have left the area in a 2008 four-door blue Ford Focus. Police can't say for sure that the car found in the ocean Thursday is Squire's car, but it matches the make, model and colour.

Squire is described as 5-11 and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and is clean-shaven.

Police say he was last seen wearing a camouflage FXR coat, dark blue jeans and eyeglasses.

Glovertown RCMP and Bonavista Bay Search and Rescue are continuing their search along the shoreline.

