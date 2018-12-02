Family hopes for holiday return of mistakenly sold Christmas village

A family from central Newfoundland is hoping for a holiday miracle this Christmas — the return of a prized family collection of holiday decorations.

About a year and a half ago, after both her parents had died, Edwina Osmond and her siblings held an estate sale at the family home in Gander for household items they didn't plan to keep.

But they knew for sure that they didn't want to sell the pieces of a Christmas village that Osmond's mother had collected over many years.

Osmond herself moved two boxes of the decorations into a spare room where items not included in the sale were being kept, she told CBC's Newfoundland Morning. She asked her brother to move a large Tupperware container with the bulk of the items, but he didn't hear her and it stayed among the offerings for sale.

He thinks he might have got $10 for it. - Edwina Osmond

During the busy sale in mid-April 2017, someone asked about a container with "Christmas decorations" and, thinking that they were generic decorations not put aside. her brother sold them, Osmond said.

"He thinks he might have got $10 for it."

A greenhouse, a train station, a rink with skaters

It was an honest mistake but a price far too low for Osmond, who considers the collection priceless.

Her mother began the Christmas village with a house, she said, and over the years it grew.

"After a while [she] just started building it up, with a school and a church, and she had a little train track and a station, the train station," she said from her home in Fort McMurray.

The estate sale was held at the family's home at 30 Blackwood Dr. in Gander, on or around April 15 last year. (Provided by Edwina Osmond)

There was a ski slope with skiers, and a skating rink with skaters. One piece in particular that stands out was a greenhouse piece bought at Canadian Tire that had poinsettias that could be seen through its windows.

Not all of the pieces came from stores in Newfoundland, Osmond said.

"Mom lived in Halifax for a number of years too, because Dad got transferred when [Eastern Provincial Airways] pulled out and they transferred to Halifax. so a lot of her pieces came from Sears and the Bay — different places."

'It wasn't meant to be sold'

The mistaken sale of the items was realized quickly, Osmond said.

"We went right on Facebook right away," she said. Posts were also made on Kijiji and NL Buy and Sell, and they were made again last Christmas. This year her daughter put the posts up again, and they've gotten some attention online in the Gander area.

She hopes that the person who purchased the items sees the post and is willing to return them to the family.

"I'd like to get it back. You know, it was special and it's a family piece," she said. "It wasn't meant to be sold."

But Osmond, who choked up when discussing what the items mean now that her parents are both deceased, realizes that the posts might not get to the right person — or they may not be willing to return the items, which were purchased with the understanding that they were meant to be sold.

"All I can say is if I don't get it back, that the person who has it will enjoy it as much as we all did."

