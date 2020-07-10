11-year-old missing girl found safely
Police and search and rescue crews spent Friday evening attempting to local a missing 11-year-old girl on the Burin Peninsula.
Girl went missing after leaving a campground at 11:15 a.m. Friday
The RCMP says an 11-year-old girl was safely located Friday evening, after going missing from a campground on the Burin Peninsula.
Police and search and rescue crews were searching for the child who was reported missing from Lewin's Cove Friday morning.
She was camping with her family at Freshwater Pond Park when she was last seen going on a walk around 11:15 a.m.
Members of the RCMP and Burin Peninsula ground search and rescue were involved in the search.