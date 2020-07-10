11-year-old missing girl found safely

The RCMP says an 11-year-old girl was safely located Friday evening, after going missing from a campground on the Burin Peninsula.

Police and search and rescue crews were searching for the child who was reported missing from Lewin's Cove Friday morning.

She was camping with her family at Freshwater Pond Park when she was last seen going on a walk around 11:15 a.m.

Members of the RCMP and Burin Peninsula ground search and rescue were involved in the search.

