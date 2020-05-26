Stephenville boy found safe after being lost in the woods on Tuesday

Bay St. George RCMP say it has safely located a 10-year-old boy who had been lost in a wooded area in Stephenville. (CBC)

The Bay St. George RCMP said searchers have located a 10-year-old boy who went missing in a wooded area in Stephenville earlier on Tuesday.

Police say the boy was last seen at a Needs Convenience store on Carolina Avenue around 1 p.m. before being reported missing around 5 p.m.

RCMP Police Dog Services and Stephenville Search and Rescue canvased the area, while police asked the public to stay away from all wooded areas to allow for a proper search and to avoid confusion of scents for the dog.

Around 8 p.m. the RCMP reported the boy had been found safe after having gotten lost in the woods.

