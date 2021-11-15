Coast guard searching for 2 missing boaters in Newfoundland waters

Two people who left on a hunting expedition off the coast of Newfoundland have not returned, prompting a search and rescue operation on Sunday evening, the Canadian Coast Guard said Monday morning.

According to the agency's Maritime Rescue Sub-centre, the two people are believed to have departed from Lawrence Harbour, in the Bay of Exploits area, on Saturday in a 14-foot aluminum boat. They were reported overdue from that trip on Sunday.

The rescue centre said three coast guard ships, local volunteer boats, Department of National Defence aircraft and ground search and rescue volunteers are involved in the search.

Poor visibility hampered the operation Sunday night, a coast guard spokesperson said in an email.

The search picked up again Monday morning.

