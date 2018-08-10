Family worries as search continues for missing berry picker
Harvey Rowe, 67, has a heart and lung condition and needs his medication
Relatives of a 67-year-old who disappeared while picking bakeapples near Whitbourne say his water bottle is the only sign of him so far, as the search continued Friday.
Harvey Rowe's family waited anxiously as the Avalon North Wolverines combed a wooded area, with help from RCMP, dogs and a helicopter from Fire and Emergency Services.
"If he is alive in there now, he is definitely dehydrated. He is not a well man," said Rowe's sister, Bonnie Cumby.
"They're saying they found his water bottle ... but they never found him. Just keep hoping I guess, and pray," said Rowe's son, Jason Rowe, his voice cracking.
Cumby said her brother has a heart and lung condition. He left Wednesday with two other men to pick bakeapples near a dirt road between Markland and Colinet, but they came out alone, saying they couldn't find him.
"The day that he went in was pretty hot," said Rowe.
"Maybe just heat exhaustion, not having his meds could play a big factor in why he's missing."
Rowe said the searchers don't recommend that the family take part in the search, but he's ready to go if needed.
Harvey Rowe is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, and 130 pounds. He was wearing a dark-coloured ball cap, pants, jacket and sneakers.
With files from Malone Mullin