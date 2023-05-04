Missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls to be remembered in Corner Brook

Twenty-seven cards, recognizing 27 missing or murdered Indigenous women from Newfoundland and Labrador. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Twenty-seven cards telling the stories of 27 lives. They're all from Newfoundland and Labrador and all Indigenous. They're all missing or murdered women and girls.

Qalipu First Nation is holding a ceremony to remember those women and girls in Corner Brook.

The Corner Brook event will have smudging, poster-making, drumming and songs.

Most of all, it will honour and remember women and girls from this province who were murdered or are missing.

A 'Say Their Name' banner has been created for the event in Corner Brook. Participants will be encouraged to include their own hand prints on the design. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The event is called "Say Their Name." Small cards were created to tell the story of each woman or girl. They are meant to put a face on the tragedy of loss, as well as pay tribute.

"It's important to remember that these things happen, but when we put actual stories and faces to this tragedy of what has happened to these women and girls, again, that's how we continue to move forward so that these things do not happen again," said one of the event's organizers, Lezley McCarthy.

The banner created for the event by Qalipu staff will have a space left for participants to put their own hand prints, further personalizing the day for those in attendance.

"We want to make sure that the public is aware that everybody is invited to this event," McCarthy said. "It's important that everybody learns about this information and brings awareness to this tragic epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls."

'Say Their Name' organizer, Lezley McCarthy, stands in Mikwite’em Garden on the Majestic Lawn in Corner Brook. It's the site of Friday's ceremony. (Troy Turner/CBC)

In raising awareness, McCarthy said she hopes it will curb future occurrences. She also says she hopes all reports of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls are treated with the utmost importance, unlike some in the past.

"I just hope that these things don't continue to happen," McCarthy said. "I hope that if there are stories shared, or concerns shared, that it is taken seriously, because … there were some where family members were very concerned for these women, but those concerns weren't taken seriously."

The event will take place 1 p.m. at the Mikwite'tm Garden on the Majestic Lawn.

