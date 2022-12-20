'Miscarriage of justice' likely occurred in N.L. man's murder conviction, says justice minster

Wade Skiffington, right, speaks to reporters beside his father, Tom, in 2019. Skiffington was convicted of second-degree murder in 2001 for murdering his common-law partner, Wanda Martin. (Camille Bains/Canadian Press)

In 2001, Wade Skiffington was found guilty of murdering his common-law partner, Wanda Martin.

Skiffington, who's from Newfoundland and Labrador, has always maintained his innocence.

Fast-forward two decades, Canada's Justice Minister David Lametti announced Monday that, after an extensive investigation, a miscarriage of justice likely occurred in Skiffington's murder conviction.

Skiffington's case has now been referred back to the British Columbia Court of Appeal, which will review the conviction.

"We're delighted, we're very pleased," said James Lockyer, a director at Innocence Canada and one of Skiffington's lawyers, in an interview with CBC News.

"Mr. Skiffington and I are both very grateful to the work that's been put into this case by the minister."

Ongoing challenges

Martin was shot six times in a friend's apartment in Richmond, B.C., in 1994.

Skiffington was questioned hours later by police but no forensic evidence was found — no gunshot residue and no gun.

There were no breaks in the case until several years later, when police made Skiffington the target of a "Mr. Big" sting, where undercover officers get close to a subject under guise of a fictitious criminal organization. His lawyers would later argue the investigators "created an atmosphere of criminality and menace" that coerced Skiffington into a false confession.

In 2001, Skiffington was accused and found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with no eligibility for parole for 13 years.

His 2004 appeal was dismissed by the B.C. Court of Appeal, and he was denied leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada in 2013.

Wanda Martin was found shot in 1994 in Richmond, B.C. One of Skiffington's lawyers, James Lockyer, says Skiffington is relieved he will have the chance to prove in court that he did not kill Martin. (Supplied by family)

Lockyer said Skiffington came to Innocence Canada, a non-profit legal organization that helps identify and exonerate the wrongfully convicted, around 2015. The organization adopted his case in 2017, and Skiffington submitted an application for criminal conviction review the same year.

After spending 17 years in prison, a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Skiffington bail in 2019, pending a federal investigation into a potential wrongful conviction.

Monday's announcement was the culmination of a four-year investigation by the ministry.

Lockyer said Skiffington's lawyers will ask the B.C. Court of Appeal to either overturn Skiffington's conviction and enter an acquittal in the appeals court, or quash his conviction and order a new trial. He said Skiffington's legal team would prefer the former.

"Mr. Skiffington himself is very relieved by the decision," said Lockyer. "He's very pleased and very relieved that he's now going to have a chance to prove that he did not kill Wanda."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador