Corner Brook teens launch positivity campaign to combat COVID-19 blues

Life during COVID-19 can be a drag, and that has prompted two teenagers in Corner Brook to spread some positive vibes in prominent places around their town.

Mira Buckle and Luke Thibeau have been spreading messages of cheer with posters and signs emblazoned with slogans encouraging people to "enjoy the moment" or "stay kind."

"It's just to make people happy and brighten their day, and it seems to be doing its job," said Thibeau.

Thibeau and Buckle both sit on the town's youth advisory committee, which came up with the idea, applied for a grant to fund it, and worked with city staff to plaster the 20 positivity posters at busy intersections, walking trails and community gardens around the city.

"During this challenging time, people just needed to see something that can lift their spirits on a day-to-day basis," Buckle said.

"When they are driving to work, when they would rather stay home with their kids, or youth walking around and missing out on things they would like to do. Just to see these signs and realize life gets better."

Mira Buckle and Luke Thibeau are members of Corner Brook's youth advisory committee. They helped develop and launch the city's new sign campaign. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Thibeau said it was also a way to beautify the city a little more, adding some colour and flair to the streets and scenery.

"Not that its not already gorgeous," he said of his hometown. "But to bring a little bit of pep and cheer in the community during COVID."

There's more to these signs than what meets the eye. There's also a contest attached to the project that requires your best selfie.

The signs are at the entrances to parks, at busy intersections and along trails. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

People can take a picture of themselves with the sign and use the hashtag #CBKindness and get a chance to win four gift cards for local businesses.

"We thought it would be really fun to have a contest, and get people to get out there and see Corner Brook and explore places they haven't seen before and get out there and enjoy the moment," Thibeau said.

The public has until July 26 to post their pictures. Thibeau and Buckle hope the signs stay up long after the summer months.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador