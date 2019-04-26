Football on the rise on the Avalon, and looking to grow

Football may not have the following in Newfoundland and Labrador it has in the rest of North America, but what the province's football players lack in numbers, they make up in enthusiasm.

"I just like playing, and it's really fun. I've made a lot of new friends," said Tamara Green, who started playing in the Avalon Minor Football league last year.

"I dropped out of baseball to play football, because it's really fun," said Thatcher Locke, now in his second year with the community league.

"I like the strategy," he added, noting despite his Rams jersey, he's a Detroit Lions fan at heart. ("They're not a really good football team, but I just follow my dad.")

'Football is here to stay'

The two are just a few of the now 200-odd members of the league, which came into being five years ago with about 30 players, and is now looking to spread even further.

"What we're trying to do is actually grow the sport here," said Mike Hayes, the league's communications director.

To that end, the league has gone looking for help off the island, and this weekend is hosting coaches and members of the St. Francis Xavier University football team.

"One of the reasons that we're putting this event off is so we can let people out there know is football is here to stay, and we're trying to grow it, we're trying to get the young people involved," Hayes told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Mike Hayes is with Avalon Minor Football. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The kids out with the pigskin on a typically frigid April day on the Avalon Peninsula need no convincing to explain how the sport has impacted their lives.

Tamara Green said he felt immediately welcomed into the co-ed club, even if her off-field friends were initially skeptical about her being accepted.

"At first they were like, 'You can't do it and stuff, you're like a girl', but then when I actually joined I proved them wrong. Now they're pretty supportive about it," she said.

Landon Critch played hockey when he was younger, but left the sport after he said his teammates teased him about his size.

"Now that I'm in football, people don't make fun of my weight. They like it, because I can help them win," the very tall 12-year-old said.

"Some people are scared of me because they think im going to ram them over," he laughed.

From left, Thatcher Locke, Haylee Schileve and Tamara Green run through a play. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Teaching tackles

The league is trying to put safety top of mind, said Hayes. Starting this year, a no-tackle program will increase in age to include kids 13 and under, where previously it was only 10-year-olds and under.

"We do practice safe contact," he said, citing a program from Football Canada that spends two weeks training kids on the ins and outs of the rougher parts of the sport, similar to how checks are taught in hockey.

"So they know how to tackle, they know how to get tackled."

Hayes hopes people looking to learn more — and even try their hand at a few drills — will come out to the weekend's St.FX camp.

He said the kids fall in love with the sport almost instantly.

"They have a real blast. You can see their faces light up and they run around and they're laughing."

