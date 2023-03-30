Bonavista Bay woman says minks are killing birds on her property — and the legacy of her late son

Judy Pike of Portland, N.L., stands near the pen she and her husband secured for her late son's pet ducks. She said minks killed all the ducks earlier this month. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Judy Pike says she's been losing her domestic birds to mink attacks for some time — and each loss creates a little more distance between her and her late son.

Suffering from an unknown disease that stunted muscle growth, Nicholas always dreamed of owning a hobby farm, the Portland, N.L., woman told CBC News.

In 2010, that dream became a reality thanks to a donation from the Children's Wish charitable foundation. He received chickens, rabbits, roosters, goats, turkeys, geese and ducks, as well as a brand new red barn to house many of the animals.

Nicholas cared for the animals daily, right up until his death in 2018.

Pike said it was important that she and her family keep Nicholas's wish alive.

"That's all that is left of him," she said. "I'm carrying this out now for him. His animals are very, very special.

"I'm just carrying on, and even through they're not laying or producing anything, it's special pets, and I'm just carrying on for him until they dies of old age."

Nicholas Pike loved animals of all shapes and sizes. The Portland man, who owned a small hobby farm, died in August 2018 at age 23. (Submitted by Judy Pike)

A few years back, when there was a mink farm open in nearby Lethbridge, some of the birds were attacked and killed. The Pikes managed to trap or kill 10 minks they believed to be responsible.

This month, the family experienced more devastation. After taking a break from tending to the pen, Pike and her husband came back to find six dead ducks inside.

"We surrounded the house with metal in there and made a metal cage for them to run and we had some water," she said. "And we had checked them, and went in to get our dinner. And [Nicholas's] father came out to feed them. He came back in the house and said, 'There's nothing out there to feed.' He said, 'Everyone is killed.'

"It took the good right out of me, took the wind right out of me. And I was so upset."

A barn was built for Nicholas Pike's animals, a gift from the Children's Wish Foundation. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Long before her son received his wish, Pike said, domestic birds had lived around her neighbourhood in Portland unscathed.

She said the problem began when the mink farm opened in Lethbridge, about five kilometres away. The farm there is only seasonal now, and hasn't had any animals on site since the fall.

The owner of the farm, Peter Noer, would not do an interview. The provincial Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture would not provide anyone for an interview either.

In a statement, the department said there were no reports of mink escapes in 2022 and the farm is maintaining a mandatory perimeter fence..

Pike remains fearful.

"My biggest thing: I wants them gone off the place here," Pike said. "I got three small dogs and I just don't trust a mink around any kind of animals. And I don't want to lose any rabbits or any of the chickens. I just want the minks gone."

The department's statement noted that farmed and wild mink are the same species so there's no way to distinguish between the two.

"There is always a degree of risk in keeping domestic birds despite an owner's best efforts to protect their flocks and property from predators including mink, and diseases such as avian influenza," the statement read. "It is advisable to keep domestic birds indoors to ensure predators cannot enter, and to prevent interaction with wild birds."

Nicholas Pike had many animals on his hobby farm in Portland, including rabbits. (Troy Turner/CBC)

