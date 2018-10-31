Land resources minister concerned about removal of Kippens farm

The province won't interfere with the decision of a town council to issue a stop work order for a family farm on Newfoundland's west coast, the minister of land resources said Tuesday.

But Gerry Byrne says the Kippens town council needs to explain itself.

The Aucoin family says they face ruination after the town of Kippens ordered the removal of livestock and barns from their century-old property, citing a 2012 decision changing the land's zoning from agricultural to residential.

Speaking to On The Go host Ted Blades, Minister Gerry Byrne suggested the province will hold back and allow council and the Aucoin family to enter a municipal appeals process.

One of the executive homes surrounding Aucoin's farm on Orchard Lane in Kippens. Developers are still expanding the subdivision. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"I would not want to pronounce what a town should or should not do," Byrne said. "But I do have concerns about the process that was followed."

"I can't say that 'I will represent you and all your interests' when there are independent bodies" to make those decisions, he added.

Byrne expressed confusion as to why the farm wasn't simply exempted from the rezoned area.

"Those that took that decision in 2012 should probably explain themselves," he said.

Not an isolated case, lobby group says

Merv Wiseman, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Agriculture, believes there's a bigger issue at play, pointing to the "commercial interest" of the developer of the nearby subdivision.

Neither the town nor the developer have responded to requests for comment.

The Aucoin's predicament isn't isolated, Wiseman said, pointing out a number of cases across the province where farming areas have been rezoned and farmers asked to leave.

This is the stop work removal order Aucoin received in the mail on October 16. It says he has to remove his fencing, sheds, and livestock by June 2019. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The federation plans to lobby the province on behalf of the affected farmers.

"I'm seeing some serious bullying taking place," Wiseman said. "I'm bothered on a lot of fronts."

He said the town should make an exception for the Aucoin family "on compassionate grounds alone," but also pointed to protection of farmland as a provincial concern.

"This province … has decided that food self-sufficiency is important, that we're going to double food self-sufficiency by 2022," he said.

"This flies directly, in my mind, in the face of where we want to go."

With files from CBC Radio's On The Go and Colleen Connors

