Hope Brook mining road meets roadblock from area residents

A mining company's plan to build access road connecting a mineral exploration site to the Burgeo Highway isn't worth the environmental cost, some locals say.

The First Mining Gold Corporation wants to build a 58-kilometre resource access road to connect the Hope Brook mineral exploration site, just west of Burgeo, to the Burgeo Highway.

However, some area residents they believe the road is an unnecessary evil, only valuable for exploration, that will inevitably destroy a large area of wilderness for economic gain.

"It's home for caribou, ptarmigan, arctic hare and all that kind of nice stuff," resident Milton Crewe told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Crewe, who has a background in environmental sciences, has worked with the provincial department of forestry and done environmental assessments.

"There's no rationale provided other than, in my mind, to make the mineral exploration project more economically feasible."

Road would run through wetlands

Originally discovered in 1983, the Hope Brook mine extracted gold from 1987 to 1997 before being shuttered. For the last decade, air and sea access for operations at the site.

First Mining Gold submitted a proposal for an access road to the site on June 13.

This is the projected route for the access road which will connect the Hope Brook exploration site and the Burgeo Highway. (First Mining Gold )

The majority of the projected road would run directly through delicate wetland habitats, Crewe said.

"A road of this kind of construction will have is going to have a very detrimental, direct and indirect, impacts on wetland quality and ecosystem integrity and all the functions that wetlands are known for," he said.

"There's also a number of fish-bearing streams that will be directly impacted by the construction of this road."

Potential disruption of caribou herds

The environmental assessment registration submitted by First Mining Gold to the provincial government for the new access road includes maps outlining the area where the road would be constructed.

Crewe says he identified two distinct La Poile caribou herd calving grounds on the maps. Those herds would be disrupted in the process of building the road.

Caribou calving grounds will be disturbed if the new access road for Mill Brook were to be constructed, according to Milton Crewe. (Robert Berdam)

"If you listened to the media in the last few years, you would know just how much the caribou population has declined in this province," he said.

"To construct a road through this particular core area is reason alone to resist this undertaking."

Crewe isn't alone in his fight. The Partridge Forever Society, a group focused on conservation, submitted their own complaint to Andrew Parsons, provincial minister of municipal affairs and environment, about the negative impact the road project will have on the environment.

The operation is open to public comment with a deadline of July 20. Parsons will make his decision about the road by July 28.

