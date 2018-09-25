New mining pit in Labrador west extends IOC's mine operations 50 years

President and CEO of Iron Ore Company of Canada Clayton Walker and Premier Dwight Ball cut the ribbon to signify the opening of the new Moss Pit mining site in Labrador Tuesday. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The Moss Pit has officially opened at the Iron Ore Company of Canada's Labrador City mine.

IOC says the $79-million investment is not a massive hole in the ground yet, but as it is scooped out it will allow the company to speed up production and extend the life of the mine by about 50 years — and at a reduced operating cost.

"It's been a long time coming. A little over five years," said Clayton Walker, president and CEO of Iron Ore Company of Canada.

Walker said it's the right time to invest, feeling that support is in place from stakeholders, government, employees, local unions and there's confidence in the market.

First look (for the media anyway) at the “Moss Pit”, IOC’s Wabush 3 project. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I've been really pleased with how everyone has come back, we got back to work, everyone's working hard," he said, referencing the labour-management dispute which started at the mine last winter and stretched into spring.

"I couldn't be any happier with the response that we've had as people come back to work, positive attitude, and I think you can kind of feel it in the community. There's a bit of buzz about the place and I'm excited by that."

The pit is named in honour of A.E. Moss, who played a leading role in the initial exploration and development of mining operations now run by IOC.

Increased production

The new pit will be fully integrated into current IOC operations in Labrador City, and is expected to increase ore output by five million tonnes per year.

It will utilise existing on site resources such as maintenance, ore delivery, processing and tailing management facilities and current infrastructure in the area.

"It's what we call lower strip ratio in the mine, it's not as deep. So it's easier and faster to get access to the ore, which is helpful," Walker said.

"The ore is close to the surface. Just like every other mine, you start at the surface and you work your way down."

This is a 3D rendering of the Wabush 3 extension mine project in western Labrador. (IOC)

Premier Dwight Ball said the opening of a new pit will help strengthen the economy.

"I would like to thank the Iron Ore Company of Canada for their continued investment in Labrador and our province," Ball said in a government statement.

"Wabush 3 will extend production, resulting in more than 50 years of additional mining activity, more jobs and more spin-off benefits for local businesses."

First ore from Moss Pit is expected this fall.

With files from Jacob Barker

